Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,852 call options on the company. This is an increase of 210% compared to the typical daily volume of 920 call options.

NNOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

NASDAQ NNOX traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.33. 31,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,179,452. Nano-X Imaging has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $66.67.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.