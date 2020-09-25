Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AAR (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,356 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the typical volume of 226 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIR shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of AIR traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,368. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $629.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.67 and a beta of 1.65. AAR has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.12 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AAR will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 63,331 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 35.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 867,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 224,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 1,619.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 586,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 32,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of AAR by 36.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 449,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 119,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

