Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 8,070 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,028% compared to the average volume of 258 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of TME stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $17.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.95 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

