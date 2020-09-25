IOST Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One IOST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitkub, Vebitcoin, DDEX and Kucoin. IOST has a total market cap of $88.96 million and $44.87 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOST has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043304 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $511.63 or 0.04764189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00059115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034194 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002182 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,107,119,140 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,178,578,793 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, Binance, Upbit, CoinBene, DragonEX, BigONE, BitMart, CoinZest, DigiFinex, Koinex, Cobinhood, Zebpay, Vebitcoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, IDAX, BitMax, Bitkub, GOPAX, Livecoin, Bithumb, Huobi, OKEx, Kyber Network, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC, WazirX, Hotbit, Coineal, ABCC and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

