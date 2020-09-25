iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $70.40

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.40 and traded as low as $68.00. iShares Global Materials ETF shares last traded at $68.64, with a volume of 23,356 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.13.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 3,032.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,673,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,928 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $801,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,637,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $950,000.

About iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.