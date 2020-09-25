iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWW)

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 18,630 call options on the company. This is an increase of 260% compared to the average daily volume of 5,175 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 420.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 48,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 39,322 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 336,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 149,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,884,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $646,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,340. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

