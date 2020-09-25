iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $17,685,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $17,010,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,978.4% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,039,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 989,217 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $13,098,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $7,292,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.56 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

