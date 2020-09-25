Ivy Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $843.00 (IVY)

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded down 54% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. Ivy has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $843.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ivy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Ivy has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ivy Profile

Ivy (IVY) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,021,072 tokens. Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ivy’s official website is www.ivykoin.com. The official message board for Ivy is medium.com/@ivykoin.

Buying and Selling Ivy

Ivy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ivy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ivy using one of the exchanges listed above.

