Jetcoin (JET) Market Capitalization Hits $281,641.61

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $281,641.61 and $226,958.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043615 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $495.49 or 0.04649916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009408 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00058975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033913 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

