Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) to report sales of $13.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Joint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.99 million. Joint reported sales of $12.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full year sales of $54.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.44 million to $55.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $67.17 million, with estimates ranging from $64.28 million to $70.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Joint had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million.

Several research analysts have commented on JYNT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Joint in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Joint from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of JYNT opened at $16.57 on Friday. Joint has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $232.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Joint by 85.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Joint by 148.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Joint by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Joint by 42.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

