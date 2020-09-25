Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Journey Energy Inc (TSE:JOY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.13. Journey Energy shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 2,019 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$11.79 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Journey Energy Inc will post -13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Journey Energy (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its principal cash generating units comprise Matziwin, Skiff, and Gilby Duvernay properties. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012.

