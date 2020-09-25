JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $511.05

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $511.05 and traded as high as $550.00. JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust shares last traded at $549.00, with a volume of 203,329 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 511.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 413.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC)

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

