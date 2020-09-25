JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $63.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s current price.

CZR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Shares of CZR opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $70.74.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,838.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

