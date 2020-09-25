Jupai (NYSE:JP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.74

Jupai Holdings Ltd (NYSE:JP)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $1.82. Jupai shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 34,616 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jupai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter. Jupai had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 20.67%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jupai stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Jupai Holdings Ltd (NYSE:JP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Jupai at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Jupai Company Profile (NYSE:JP)

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It also provides asset management services, including management of real estate or related funds and other fund products. The company offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

