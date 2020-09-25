Jupiter (JUP) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $137,166.64 and $339.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 45.9% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00227655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00092176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.01456947 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00207537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000684 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info.

Jupiter Coin Trading

Jupiter can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.