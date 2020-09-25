KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.33% of KAR Auction Services worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 10.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 342,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 280,221 shares during the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

NYSE:KAR opened at $13.75 on Friday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.