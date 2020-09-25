Kennady Diamonds (CVE:KDI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.95

Shares of Kennady Diamonds (CVE:KDI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and traded as high as $2.95. Kennady Diamonds shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

About Kennady Diamonds (CVE:KDI)

Kennady Diamonds Inc engages in the discovery, evaluation, exploration, and development of diamond properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Kennady North diamond project that comprises 22 federal leases and 58 mineral claims covering an area of 67,164.17 hectares located in the north-east of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.

