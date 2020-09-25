Kind Ads Token (KIND) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kind Ads Token has a total market cap of $76,089.68 and $281.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kind Ads Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kind Ads Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043564 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.57 or 0.04599055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009401 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033789 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

KIND is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 tokens. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kind Ads Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kind Ads Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.