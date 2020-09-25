KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

KIGRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC cut KION GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.57. KION GRP AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

KION GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

