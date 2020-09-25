Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.81

Kirin Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.81 and traded as low as $18.61. Kirin shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 40,329 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Kirin had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter.

About Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals and bio-chemicals in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Integrated Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, Other Overseas Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Chemicals Business.

