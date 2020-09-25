KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.02

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and traded as low as $3.80. KITOV PHARMA LT/S shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 487,065 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KTOV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get KITOV PHARMA LT/S alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $62.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KITOV PHARMA LT/S during the first quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S by 718.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 490,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S by 821.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,702 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S by 1,397.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 253,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 236,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KITOV PHARMA LT/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 31.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for KITOV PHARMA LT/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KITOV PHARMA LT/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.