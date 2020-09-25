Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.63

Shares of Konica Minolta Inc (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.63 and traded as low as $2.81. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63.

About Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.