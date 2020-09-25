Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.62

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and traded as low as $2.36. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 200,811 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KKPNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

