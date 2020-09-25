Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,038,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,138 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.50% of Kosmos Energy worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KOS. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KOS opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.36. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $127.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.48.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

