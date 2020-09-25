Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 5,173 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average volume of 2,873 call options.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $52,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,550 shares of company stock worth $1,147,494. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,849 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,732,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,338,000 after buying an additional 195,714 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,402,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after buying an additional 2,777,839 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,285,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,357,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,631,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

KTOS stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

