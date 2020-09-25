Kuende (KUE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $170,864.34

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Kuende token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bancor Network and CoinBene. Kuende has a market cap of $170,864.34 and $72.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kuende has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043515 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.44 or 0.04759827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009387 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00059322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033772 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002141 BTC.

About Kuende

KUE is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 tokens. The official website for Kuende is kuende.com. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende.

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bancor Network and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

