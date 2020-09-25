Kyber Network (KNC) Market Cap Tops $186.70 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00008845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kyber Network has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $186.70 million and $34.00 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network (CRYPTO:KNC) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,393,828 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,035,976 tokens. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

