Lamden (TAU) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $193,799.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Bilaxy, HitBTC and Radar Relay. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and $193,799.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023782 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX, Radar Relay and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

