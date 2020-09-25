LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Rating Increased to Buy at Northcoast Research

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LCII. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CJS Securities raised shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $103.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $131.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.10. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $232,085.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brendan Deely sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $796,062.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,820.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in LCI Industries by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.