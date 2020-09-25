Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Buys £74,293.98 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider John Kingman purchased 41,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £74,293.98 ($97,078.24).

John Kingman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

On Tuesday, September 1st, John Kingman acquired 2,139 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £4,556.07 ($5,953.31).

LON LGEN traded down GBX 2.25 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 178 ($2.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,927,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,634,709. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.94 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.24). The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 213.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 208.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a GBX 4.93 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is 88.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LGEN. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 217 ($2.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 334 ($4.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 246.27 ($3.22).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.