Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) to report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Lincoln Educational Services posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.96 million.

LINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Secur. started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Targeted Opportunity F. Juniper sold 51,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $356,892.08. Also, major shareholder Targeted Opportunity F. Juniper sold 62,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $433,205.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,264 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 43,835 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,528. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

