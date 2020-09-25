Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $40,285.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $40,285.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, YoBit and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.89 or 0.01227715 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,615.36 or 0.99572855 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 692,239,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, SouthXchange, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

