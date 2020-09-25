LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of LivePerson worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1,745.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 277,357 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Wesemann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $41,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $1,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,103. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.40.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. The business had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPSN. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

