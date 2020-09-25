LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of LiveRamp worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in LiveRamp by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in LiveRamp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

In related news, CFO Warren Jenson sold 17,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $950,102.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 350,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,950.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $34,688.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,839 shares of company stock worth $5,380,787. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RAMP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

RAMP stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55. LiveRamp Holdings has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $59.95.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.71 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.