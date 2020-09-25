Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.09 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Gate.io, DragonEX and Switcheo Network. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $658.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00041218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00096492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00228617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.85 or 0.01460461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00199592 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinMex, DragonEX, IDAX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.