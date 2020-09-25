Loopring Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $256.25 million and $78.82 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002104 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Loopring has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043482 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.00 or 0.04765983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00059369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033831 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,142,805,024 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.