Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.06

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.06 and traded as low as $10.77. Lundin Gold shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 423,726 shares changing hands.

LUG has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.74.

In related news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.31 per share, with a total value of C$2,262,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,396,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,738,624.56.

About Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

