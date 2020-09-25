Maecenas Market Capitalization Hits $174,832.49 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded 70.4% lower against the US dollar. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $174,832.49 and approximately $118.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00042036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00101088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00229464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.46 or 0.01458373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00199134 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,588,204 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

