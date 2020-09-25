MaidSafeCoin (MAID) 24 Hour Volume Hits $295,242.00

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0901 or 0.00000844 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX and Cryptopia. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $40.78 million and $295,242.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00041218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00096492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00228617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.85 or 0.01460461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00199592 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin launched on June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is maidsafe.net. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

