Maincoin (MNC) Price Tops $0.0042 on Exchanges

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $7,369.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043304 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.63 or 0.04764189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00059115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034194 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002182 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

