Manchester & London Investment Trust (LON:MNL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $628.74

Shares of Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $628.74 and traded as high as $634.00. Manchester & London Investment Trust shares last traded at $622.00, with a volume of 27,852 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $210.61 million and a PE ratio of 5.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 628.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 606.30.

In related news, insider Daniel Wright acquired 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 647 ($8.45) per share, for a total transaction of £56,483.10 ($73,805.17).

About Manchester & London Investment Trust (LON:MNL)

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation together with a reasonable level of income. The Company seeks to invest in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

