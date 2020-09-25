Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Now Covered by CIBC

Investment analysts at CIBC began coverage on shares of Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGDPF. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marathon Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

MGDPF opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

