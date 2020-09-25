Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 296.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 133,676 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 20,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.08. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $69.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tudor Pickering lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

