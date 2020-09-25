Marifil Mines (CVE:MFM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Marifil Mines Ltd (CVE:MFM)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.06. Marifil Mines shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 176,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.04 price objective on Marifil Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

The company has a market cap of $2.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

About Marifil Mines (CVE:MFM)

Marifil Mines Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, indium, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, biogenic sulfur, zinc, and lead deposits, as well as oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

