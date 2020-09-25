Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $750.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will post $750.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $750.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $750.61 million. Marvell Technology Group posted sales of $662.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.39.

Shares of MRVL opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,507 shares of company stock worth $1,379,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,089,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 987,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after buying an additional 243,800 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

