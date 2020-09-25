Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.00

Shares of Maxim Power Corp (TSE:MXG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $2.04. Maxim Power shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 352 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.81, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $101.27 million and a P/E ratio of -676.67.

Get Maxim Power alerts:

Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.46 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Power Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Power Company Profile (TSE:MXG)

Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, acquires, develops, owns, and operates power and power related projects in Alberta. It generates electricity through coal and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated a power plant with 150 megawatts of electric generating capacity in Alberta.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.