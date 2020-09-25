MediBloc [QRC20] Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.28 Million (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,631.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.60 or 0.03259946 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.10 or 0.02023168 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00434621 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00856313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011633 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00047104 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00514604 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009708 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.