Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $138.26

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.26 and traded as high as $145.30. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $144.50, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Merck KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.26 and its 200 day moving average is $119.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Merck KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.