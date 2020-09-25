Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.52 Million

Analysts forecast that Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) will post $7.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the highest is $8.50 million. Merus reported sales of $9.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $27.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $29.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $29.80 million, with estimates ranging from $27.68 million to $33.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). Merus had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 243.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Merus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. Merus has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 146,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $1,724,359.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 201,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,255,290.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 538,311 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,776. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Merus in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Merus by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.