Meta Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.53 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Meta token can currently be purchased for about $2.35 or 0.00022064 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. Meta has a market cap of $8.03 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00040964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00228812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00093108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.70 or 0.01464414 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00209882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000686 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,422,051 tokens. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable. Meta’s official website is mstable.org.

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.